Texas Permanent School Fund Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.63. 46,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.89. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

