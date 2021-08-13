Texas Permanent School Fund Has $37.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 143,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 673,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

