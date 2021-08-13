Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.68. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

