The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

