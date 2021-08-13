The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.
CG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.