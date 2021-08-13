The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

CG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

