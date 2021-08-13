The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

