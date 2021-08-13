The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

The Container Store Group stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

