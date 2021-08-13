The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 3,469,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

