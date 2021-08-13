The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

