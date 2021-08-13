The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

