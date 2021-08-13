The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €73.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.67 ($104.31).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €91.46 ($107.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.02. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.