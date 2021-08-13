The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

