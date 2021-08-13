The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.34. 164,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

