The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €87.95 ($103.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €90.84. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

