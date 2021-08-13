The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $128.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

