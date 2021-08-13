The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.
STKS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60.
In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
