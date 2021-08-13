The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

STKS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.