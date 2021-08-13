The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

