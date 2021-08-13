The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RMR. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

