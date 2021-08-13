The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.29

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 12202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

