The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

