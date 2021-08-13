The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$86.18. 1,106,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,882. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$156.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.53.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

