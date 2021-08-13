The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.