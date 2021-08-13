The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.99.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
