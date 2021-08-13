The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $80,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,468,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,129. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.