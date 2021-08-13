The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

