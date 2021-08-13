The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.