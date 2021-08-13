The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,969. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

