Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.