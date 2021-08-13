Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
