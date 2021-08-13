Thilo Schroeder Sells 34,439 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

