Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $8.54 on Friday, hitting $1,851.21. 14,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,853.30 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,548.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

