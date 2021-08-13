Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.42. 656,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

