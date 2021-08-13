Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $409.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

