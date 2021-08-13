Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Raised to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Thryv stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $1,652,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $28,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Thryv by 44.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

