Thunder Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.65 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00618723 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

