thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €15.70 ($18.47) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.41 ($14.59).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

