thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

