TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 30th

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TIFS opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.50. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.