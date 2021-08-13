Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBLMY stock remained flat at $$13.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.