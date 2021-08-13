Timothy W. Gorman Buys 5,875 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,573,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

