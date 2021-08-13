Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Head to Head Analysis

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.98 $708.70 million N/A N/A Tiptree $810.30 million 0.42 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. White Mountains Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 53.75% 0.29% 0.20% Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for White Mountains Insurance Group and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tiptree beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

