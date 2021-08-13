Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Purchases $329,850.00 in Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

