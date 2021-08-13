Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Purchases $329,850.00 in Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
