TON Token Price Reaches $0.0133 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, TON Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $596,019.35 and $43,384.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

