Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.