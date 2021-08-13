Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 31 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,383. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

