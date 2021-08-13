Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 1,006,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

