Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

