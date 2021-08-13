Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,470. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.