Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.34 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,622.13. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

