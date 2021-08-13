Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 1,796 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HRL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 22,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,755. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

