Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
NYSE:TM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $185.99.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
