Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 156,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 129,048 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

